Le Batard and Friends' Freedumb Marathon Drew Nearly 3 Million Views
Freedumb, the 24-hour Le Batard and Friends marathon that aired last Friday and Saturday, captured just under 3 million views across YouTube Live and social, The Big Lead has learned. The stunt broadcast was intended as a reintroduction and new phase of the Meadowlark Media project and marked the beginning of a three-year, $50 million partnership with DraftKings.
Though a majority of viewers came through social channels — as one would expect — the YouTube channel that housed the show, created in mid-April, currently has more than 50,000 subscribers. It will be instructive to keep an eye on this growth as incorporating video is expected to be a focus for the company in the coming weeks and months.
Freedumb was, in part, intended to serve as litmus test for fan engagement, so by that metric, perhaps the most intriguing number from the weekend is that viewers spent an average of 45 minutes on the YouTube Live broadcast.
The event featured a bit of news as well as Amin Elhassan officially joined Meadowlark before kickoff.