Eli Apple Roasted Stefon Diggs And Josh Allen on Twitter
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple gained some notoriety during his team's Super Bowl run last year because he is not afraid to publicly talk trash. It sets him apart because this generation of athletes tend to avoid giving the media much to work with so they save their trash-talking for on the field and behind closed doors. Not Apple! He will talk that talk no matter what.
So it does come across as a bit of a surprise that it took him 24 full hours to lay into the Buffalo Bills after helping the Bengals take them down on Sunday afternoon. When he did, though, he really let loose. Apple sent out a half-dozen tweets and more retweets relentlessly mocking Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. He even channeled Patrick Beverley, the role model for any non-superstar who wants to get into his opponent's head.
It started fairly innocuous with Apple tweeting about his good plays from the game. A pretty normal thing for an athlete to do.
Then things started to get... pointed.
Here's the aforementioned spirit of Pat Bev post:
And this is probably the best tweet of the bunch, with Apple reveling in the Diggs-Allen sideline conflict near the end of the game.
Tough scene for the Bills.