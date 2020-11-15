Eagles Pregame PR on Carson Wentz Didn't Age Well
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 15, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Whether he read it or not, the Eagles tried to pump Carson Wentz up before he faced the then 2-7 Giants. Instead of instilling confidence in the signal-caller, the news leak looks as ugly as Wentz's performance this season following another dismal display against a lowly opponent.
Coming off a bye week and with most of the Eagles' primary offensive weapons returning from injury, Wentz put together arguably his most disappointing showing in the worst season of his career in a game the Eagles needed to win. While he didn't commit a turnover, he did fumble the ball twice and wasn't able to generate any offense. He completed only 56.8% of his passes and finished with 208 passing yards and zero touchdowns. The Eagles lost 27-17 and are now 3-5-1.
So much for the team's high explications for Wentz coming into this game.
It's sometimes funny when this kind of news leaks 40 minutes before kickoff. Obviously the Eagles are going to say things like this to try and hype up their highly-compensated quarterback ahead of a critical division game. But the fact that Wentz followed the hype with a complete dud of a performance against a terrible team makes it worthy of reflection.
Wentz is mired in the worst season of his career. He's thrown 12 interceptions and four of his nine fumbles have been recovered by the opposition. He's thrown for 12 touchdowns and rushed for five more, but the turnovers have cost the Eagles wins and they're now entering the toughest stretch of their schedule.
Up next are the Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Cardinals. The Seahawks, Packers and Saints currently lead their divisions and all five teams have winning records. Meanwhile the Eagles couldn't even beat a 2-7 Giants team while coming off a bye.
We'll see how Wentz and the Eagles perform the rest of the season. But at this point it's clear Wentz's game isn't what it used to be. No amount of PR hype can change it.