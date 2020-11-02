Carson Wentz Was Good, Like, Last Season, Right?
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 2, 2020, 9:47 AM EST
Carson Wentz is having a very bad season. You might have noticed this if you have seen an Eagles game because it is unmissable. Wentz is constantly running for his life and making questionable throws, but how much of it is his fault? Has this Eagles team exposed him or proved that all quarterbacks need some help?
In 2017, 2018 and 2019 Wentz was pretty good! Over that three-year stretch he threw 81 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions. He completed 64 percent of his passes. In '17, he had a great season for a team that won the Super Bowl. So maybe that's the answer. He's as good as his team. I mean, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 4,000 yards just last season.
Maybe the Eagles are horrible, despite leading the NFC East. They certainly look horrible. And so does Wentz. He leads the league in interceptions and sacks. He's averaging career lows in just about everything. Is it because the Eagles used an early round pick on a quarterback instead of someone to help or protect Wentz? At least Wentz has performed poorly enough that fans are wondering if he should play. The same cannot be said for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
So Wentz seems to find himself in a similar situation to Cam Newton in New England. We have no way to tell if he's washed up or always been overrated because the team around him is so bad. DeSean Jackson, with 13 catches in four games, has the third-most receptions by a wide receiver for the Eagles. Wentz is second on the team in rushing with 202 yards. Even in a battle with Ben DiNucci, who looked as bad as any quarterback can look in an NFL game, Wentz's numbers looked horrid.
It looks like a certainty that Wentz is going to keep looking bad this season. Then who knows. The Eagles have already paid Wentz, so they're stuck with him. They need to build around him and do it quickly or Doug Pederson is done. Yeah, Doug Pederson. The guy who won that Super Bowl against the Patriots? That's another guy where you're just like, "What happened to that guy?"
Nick Foles, the guy who won that ring for Pederson and Wentz, looks pretty unimpressive on a winning team in Chicago. Somebody had to be good that year. You can't just fluke your way to a 13-win season and a Super Bowl, can you? If something doesn't turn around for at least one of those guys, it may look that way.