Jason Kelce Delivered a Signed Jersey to His Favorite McDonald's Employee
By Kyle Koster
We are sort of in a Schrödinger's cat type situation with future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce. He may have already retired or he will retire in the future but it sounds like any way one wants to slice it, the Philadelphia Eagles great has played his last game. He got emotional talking about the situation on his latest New Heights podcast with brother Travis. To the point Travis had to break a long silence with a classic "hell yeah, brother." It was excellent podding.
Kelce has also been out in his community doing the types of things a person does when they say goodbye to the game they love — like gifting fast food workers with signed jerseys.
That's right, Danielle. Hold that thing up proudly. So much honor in being your favorite players favorite employee.
The elder Kelce's love for Mickey D's was well-documented in a Sports Illustrated interview earlier this year.
“I can go to McDonald’s and eat food that I can figure out. I can go to Wawa, look at the menu, and figure out what to have. I don’t need to have brown rice with chicken breast with no flavor. If that’s what’s required of me to play in the NFL, I probably wouldn’t do it.”