ESPN's Tim McManus Boldly Predicts Eagles Will Draft a Quarterback at No. 6
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 11, 2021, 10:31 AM EST
The Eagles quarterback scene was an unmitigated disaster all season and continues to be this offseason as the team releases what Pat McAfee referred to as "bullsh**" reports to try and increase trade leverage for Carson Wentz. But if you thought this past year was hectic, imagine how insane it would be if they added another quarterback to the equation in the NFL Draft.
As part of an ESPN bold predictions piece, Eagles beat reporter Tim McManus speculated the Eagles could draft a quarterback with the No. 6 pick depending on how the draft unfolds. McManus says the "opportunity could be too good to pass up," if one of the top quarterbacks falls to the Eagles and finishes by saying, "If they identify a franchise QB, they could pounce while they have the chance." It's a bold prediction for sure, but it actually makes sense.
Assuming the Eagles do trade Wentz, which seems like the only outcome given his desire to leave and their desire to get rid of his contract as soon as possible, that leaves Jalen Hurts as the presumed starter in 2021. But Hurts, who the Eagles selected with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wasn't great in four starts last year (more on that in a minute). If the Eagles do identify a quarterback they think projects to have a better career than Hurts, they could pick one of the outstanding quarterbacks in this year's draft.
Behind Trevor Lawrence, who Urban Meyer and the Jags will pick No. 1, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance are the other top quarterback prospects expected to be selected early in the draft. Todd McShay actually had those four being selected with in the first four picks in his latest NFL mock draft and had the Eagles selecting LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase. Mel Kiper has the Eagles picking Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle in his latest mock draft. TBL's Ryan Phillips projects Micah Parsons to be the pick. No mock I've seen has the Eagles picking a quarterback at No. 6. And yet...
In four starts, Hurts completed only 52 percent of his passes, fumbled the ball 10 times, was intercepted four times and accounted for nine touchdowns. The team went 1-3 in his starts and he was benched in Week 17 -- not for being a bad player, but because the Eagles may or may not have wanted to tank that game.
Some might argue that Hurts deserves more time to acclimate to the game. But if the Eagles aren't convinced he's their guy long term, and if the right quarterback falls to them at No. 6, the bold prediction from McManus could come true. Hurts, who already admitted he was upset for being benched in Week 17, wouldn't be happy about the decision and it would create another quarterback controversy in Philly. But it's not as crazy as you think once you break down their draft position and quarterback situation.