Todd McShay's Mock Draft 2.0 Has Four Quarterbacks Going in First Four Picks
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 10, 2021, 9:13 AM EST
Mel Kiper Jr. finally unshackled Todd McShay, removing the no-trade clause that's hindered McShay's ability to create fake transactions and truly shake up his mock drafts. With his newfound power, McShay made NFL history in his Mock Draft 2.0, projecting four quarterbacks to be selected in the first four picks, including a big trade at No. 3.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains the obvious choice for the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick. That was the same as McShay's first mock. After that, things change drastically.
After mocking Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell to the Jets with the No. 2 pick in his first effort, McShay now has BYU quarterback Zach Wilson going to New York. He mentions the increased trade discussions around Sam Darnold as a reason this might be the pick and also wonders about another team moving up to No. 2 to select Wilson if the Jets keep Darnold and trade out.
At No. 3, McShay used his power to project trades by having the Panthers move up to the Dolphins' pick at No. 3 and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Lance is a bit of a project quarterback who can learn behind Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater is under contract for two more years but can be released after the 2021 season without much of a dead-cap hit.
The quarterback bonanza continues at No. 4 where the Falcons pick Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the heir apparent to Matt Ryan. With Ryan under contract for a few more years, it's an interesting projection that signals the end of the Ryan-Julio Jones era in Atlanta. But after several disappointing seasons since their collapse in the Super Bowl, it probably is time to move on.
McShay also has the Chicago Bears moving up to the No. 12 pick in a trade with the 49ers to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. That's far higher than many are projecting Jones to go, but does fill a need for the Bears at quarterback.
In 1999 and 1971, three quarterbacks were selected with the first three picks in the draft, but this would be the first time four quarterbacks were selected with the first four picks in NFL history. The quarterback trade market could change a lot of these projections, but as of now McShay lkes these four quarterbacks to be taken early and alter the course of the 2021 draft immediately.