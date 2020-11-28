Doug Pederson Reportedly Might Not Even Mind Getting Fired
By Liam McKeone | Nov 28, 2020, 12:56 PM EST
The Philadelphia Eagles are having an awful season, currently sitting at 3-6-1 and struggling to separate from the pack in the paltry NFC East. Carson Wentz has made a shocking transformation into one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football. Injuries to key players have come in regular waves throughout the first 11 weeks of the season.
It has been nothing short of a disastrous season for a team with dreams of another Super Bowl coming into the year. Head coach Doug Pederson has shouldered a fair amount of the blame, but one would figure he has several years of goodwill left in the bank after bringing the franchise their first Super Bowl ever merely three years ago. Only if he wants to cash in on it, though-- and he may not even want to.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Paul Domowitch, as a part of a weekly Q&A with former Eagles front-office man Joe Banner, reported Pederson really might not mind if he did end up getting canned after this season.
Doug Pederson clearly is frustrated right now with what’s happening. There are people both inside and outside of the organization who have told me he wouldn’t be totally unhappy if he ends up getting fired. He won’t have any trouble getting another head job. He might have more say over personnel someplace else.
Domowitch is right to point out that Pederson would be near the top of every available team's list if he did hit the open coaching market this offseason. Super Bowl-winning coaches who are only 52-years-old don't become available every year, after all.
But this feels like the frustration of a losing season boiling over more than Pederson actually feeling any apathy about his current job. Nonetheless, if the Eagles decided a change needed to be made, it could end up being a more amicable parting than anticipated.