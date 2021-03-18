Dwight Howard Wanted to Do a Stone Cold Stunner on Giannis When He Sat on the Court
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 18, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-105, in overtime on Wednesday night. The Bucks made a big second-half comeback and Giannis scored seven points in 90 seconds during overtime to put the game away. Giannis celebrated by sitting down on the court.
If you think that move might have upset some people on Twitter, you would be correct. If you think someone on the losing team would have something to say about it, you would also be correct. Who couldn't see Giannis taking a seat become a thing that the Sixers will use for motivation when the teams next meet? It was a fun moment, but it also broke basketball's unwritten rule where you are supposed to sit in chairs I guess, because some people were upset by the unconventional celebration. Luckily, the Sixers have a championship-caliber veteran presence who can break down the situation with nuance so you know things don't escalate in future meetings.
Here's Dwight Howard via ESPN:
"I wanted to go and Stone Cold Stunner him, but I had already got one tech."
Howard is 35 years-old, in his 17th season in the NBA and his reaction to this was considering a professional wrestling move. This is easily the most Dwight Howard approach to being a veteran enforcer on a playoff team.
The best part is that he decided against because he had already earned a technical foul. Which means he's mature enough to understand the situation and not do something that might get him ejeted, but also still considers a Stone Cold Stunner a thing you could attempt during a basketball game otherwise.
The NBA should probably address this. A Stone Cold Stunner would not be a technical foul, but more likely a flagrant one. Maybe a flagrant two depending on whether or not the opponent ends up tapping. If anyone can find out for us, it's Dwight Howard. Though he probably should have tried it before PJ Tucker shows up in Milwaukee.