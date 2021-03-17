The P.J. Tucker Trade Made the Milwaukee Bucks Much Scarier
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 17, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks made a big move on Wednesday, landing P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets to help with the team's playoff push. It was a huge trade that should provide a big-time upgrade for Milwaukee on the defensive end.
The Bucks landed Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and got back their 2022 first-round pick, and sent D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and their 2023 unprotected first-round pick to Houston. The Rockets also have the option to swap their second round pick for Milwaukee's first rounder unless if falls in the top nine. The Suns also received Torrey Craig from the Bucks.
Tucker is 35, on an expiring contract and has really struggled to shoot the ball well this year. But he should sort that out, and his energy and defensive prowess at the forward position will add elements Milwaukee is missing. He's a tough dude who is built for the NBA's postseason.
So far this season, Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. He's shooting a dismal 36.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range. Obviously those numbers need to improve, and hopefully leaving Houston for a competitive environment will help. Plus, much of what Tucker provides doesn't show up in box scores. His defensive intensity and energy rubs off on teammates and elevates everyone who shares the floor with him.
The Bucks now will boast a closing lineup of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Tucker, and Brook Lopez. That squad can hang with anyone in the east on both ends of the floor.
Milwaukee just got a whole lot better and opened up some cap space to potentially sign anyone who gets bought out over the next few weeks. The Eastern Conference just got a whole lot more interesting.