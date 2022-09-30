Roundup: Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah Dating; Hurricane Ian Updates; Mets Call Up Francisco Alvarez
Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah spark romance rumors ... Noah is leaving "The Daily Show" ... Best Halloween movies and shows on Netflix ... Trump lashed out at George Stephanopoulos in profanity-laced tirade after 2016 interview ... Tegan AND Sarah? In this economy? ... Mike Breen’s Long Island home destroyed in massive fire ... Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce ... Matt Barnes keeps dropping breadcrumbs on the Ime Udoka situation ... Stocks plummeted on Thursday ... Latest updates from Hurricane Ian ... Elizabeth II's official cause of death revealed ... "Rings of Power" tops streaming charts ... Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury ... Shohei Ohtani was brilliant again ... Mets call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez ... Thunder and Rockets swing big eight-player trade ...
David Blaine braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Lizzo got to play some of the Library of Congress' antique instruments.
Saraya finally cut a promo in AEW and it didn't go great.
The Weeknd -- "Sacrifice"