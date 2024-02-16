Roundup: Dua Lipa Releases 'Training Season' Video; 'Dune 2' First Reactions; Caitlin Clark Breaks Scoring Record
Latest on Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting ... Special counsel charges FBI informant with lying about Hunter and Joe Biden ... Stocks rallied on Thursday as S&P 500 hit a new record ... Donald Trump's first criminal trial set for March 25 ... Paul McCartney's stolen Hofner bass returned after 50 years ... Conservative group tells judge it has no evidence to back claims of Georgia ballot stuffing ... Intelligence shows Russia could target satellites ... Israel's actions in Gaza are testing its most important alliances ... China revives socialist ideas to fix its real estate crisis Dua Lipa released a new music video ... First reactions from "Dune 2" premiere ... Russell Simmons sued for defamation ... Rob Manfred will step down as MLB commissioner in 2029 ... Caitlin Clark sets NCAA scoring record ... LSU running back Trey Holly arrested for attempted murder ... NBA fined P.J. Tucker $75,000 for public trade demand ... Reggie Miller signs long-term extension with TNT ...
The five biggest questions of the NFL offseason [The Ringer]
A four-step plan to get a new Nice Guys movie [UPROXX]
How I got scammed out of $50,000 [The Cut]
Can Ukraine still win? [The New Yorker]
Why Americans suddenly stopped hanging out [The Atlantic]
Five Los Angeles Chargers who won't be back in 2024 [The Big Lead]
Video of Caitlin Clark breaking the women's college basketball all-time scoring record.
Lil Dicky took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Oh hell year we're getting a college football video game.
Mike Camerlengo broke down the 2016 NBA Dunk Contest finals (Part 1)...
....(Part 2)...
The trailer for X-Men '97 is out.
Have a great weekend everyone...
Dua Lipa -- "Training Season"