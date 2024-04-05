Roundup: Dua Lipa Teases New Single; A's Moving to Sacramento; Texans Rework Stefon Diggs' Contract
Las Vegas bound Southwest flight grounded due to engine fire ... Israel to open more aid routes to Gaza after pressure from Joe Biden ... Judge denies Trump motion to dismiss documents case ... Stock futures stagnant after bad day for Dow ... Twitter restored some free blue check marks ... Why No Labels failed to launch a presidential campaign ... A hint that astronomers got dark energy all wrong ... Dua Lipa teased her new single ... Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" changed showrunners again ... "Hacks" is back ... LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal ... The A's are moving to Sacramento in 2025 ... MLB fans are ripping A's owner John Fisher ... Texans reworked Stefon Diggs' deal ... Fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run is not happy ... LeBron James and JJ Redick admit watching their own highlights on YouTube ...
The long, strange farewell to Good Morning Football [Sports Illustrated]
Larry David's last stand [The Ringer]
Edey, Clingan show big men are back [CBS Sports]
DJ Burns Jr.'s March Madness takeover has the NFL watching [Yahoo Sports]
The surreal life of Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show [Defector]
Angel Hernandez continues to be MLB's worst umpire [The Big Lead]
Shakira braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
One of the greatest hockey fights of all-time happened 26 years ago.
Curb Your Enthusiasm cast's favorite improve moments.
Episode of Basketball Evolution with LeBron James and JJ Redick.
Bill Burr's full interview on The Breakfast Club.
Have a great weekend, everybody.
Bob Dylan -- "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"