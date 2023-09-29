Roundup: Dua Lipa In 'Argylle'; Lions Dominate Packers; Orioles Clinch AL East
Michael Gambon died at 82 years old ... Trump drops bid to move Georgia election case to federal court ... Joe Biden issues attack on Trump ... House Republican opposition to Ukraine aid grows ... Hard-line GOPers plot to replace Kevin McCarthy ... China is investing heavily in disinformation ... Stock futures inch higher despite losing month ... Tesla accused of racial harassment at California plant ... Dua Lipa looks different in "Argylle" ... "Saw X" gets franchise's best reviews ... A review of "Heist 88" ... The Lions dominated the Packers at Lambeau Field ... Updates from the Ryder Cup ... Key Mets-Marlins game postponed in ninth inning ... Mel Tucker preparing to sue Michigan State ... Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence on Damian Lillard trade ... The Orioles clinched the AL East ...
Reality check on highs and lows of NFL QB play so far [Yahoo Sports]
First year college basketball coaches set up for quick success [CBS Sports]
How the Mets, Yankees and Padres became huge disappointments [ESPN]
An extensive Dan Harmon interview about everything [The Hollywood Reporter]
How the Damian Lillard trade to the Bucks came together [The Athletic]
It's Tom Brady's fault Kevin Durant joined the Warriors [The Big Lead]
Cardi B took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
I'm not crying over the end of EA Sports' FIFA games, you are.
The trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Argylle is out and it looks like fun.
Look at The Duke go.
Gnarls Barkley -- "Crazy"