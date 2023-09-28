It's Tom Brady's Fault Kevin Durant Joined Warriors
By Liam McKeone
Way back in the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant settled into a house in the Hamptons and received interested parties as NBA free agency approached. We all know how things turned out-- Durant would team up with the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, destroying all parity in the NBA for several years, and creating arguably the greatest team ever. Legacies of players, organizations, and the league itself were irrevocably changed due to his decision. It is also one of the all-time bummers in basketball history because Durant could have gone to a variety of places to challenge the Warriors' place atop the hierarchy and instead chose to set it in stone for four years.
And it turns out there is exactly one person to blame for all that-- Tom Brady. Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, revealed Brady came to the Hamptons to try and recruit the MVP to the Boston Celtics. However, he also told Durant to go to the place where he had the best chance to win, hard stop.
It is extremely hilarious Durant even let the Celtics' contingent walk in the door if they brought Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk while Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich were arriving at the same time. Boston was good at the time but those are the only two guys they could get to show up for a Kevin Durant recruitment pitch? They never had a shot.
Anyway, just another reason to hate on Tom Brady. The guy just loves seeing Goliath beat David.