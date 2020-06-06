Drew Brees to Donald Trump: 'This Is Not an Issue About the American Flag'
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 05 2020
One of the craziest weeks in the life of Drew Brees has ended with the New Orleans Saints quarterback directly addressing Donald Trump on Twitter. No subtweets. Drew Brees @'d Trump hours on Friday night, hours after the president shouted NO KNEELING. After a fine, but limited apology on Thursday, Brees finally addressed what the protests really mean.
I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.
Here is his full post on Instagram.
Between this and Roger Goodell admitting the NFL was wrong to discourage protests, it was a big step in the right direction.
The last time Brees said he was against disrespecting the flag people let it go in a sea of a lot of the same thing. This time they kept pushing. He heard from current and former teammates and listened.