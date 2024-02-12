Dre Greenlaw Suffered a Freak Achilles Injury in the Super Bowl
By Kyle Koster
Dre Greenlaw was on that San Francisco 49ers team that blew a late lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV so he must have been beyond pumped to get a chance at revenge tonight. So that makes the serious freak injury he suffered jogging onto the field after a possession change even more awful.
It happened midway through the second quarter as he and the rest of the Niners got back ready to go out there and protect a 3-0 lead. The all-everything linebacker went down in obvious pain and eventually had to be carted to the locker room.
Each update on the broadcast got progressively worse and Evan Washburn's last one stated that it was an Achilles injury. Which is just terrible.
It wouldn't exactly be jumping to conclusions to think that it might be a long time until Greenlaw plays in a meaningful game again so even if the Niners do hold on to win the Super Bowl tonight, it'll be bittersweet.
It's such a dangerous game and then something so routine takes you out of the biggest game on the planet. Gross.