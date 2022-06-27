Draymond Green-Kendrick Perkins Beef Goes Nuclear [UPDATE]
Draymond Green hasn't finished his championship victory lap yet. He raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the Boston Celtics' floor and hollered to everybody that could hear him about how wrong the haters were during the Golden State Warriors' championship parade. Then Green started taking aim at the media using his podcast on Colin Cowherd's network as his firing platform. He released his first offseason episode on Friday and one of the media members firmly in his sights was Kendrick Perkins-- who would take great offense to Green's comments.
Here's what Green had to say about Perkins, from the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. First he called Perkins an idiot and a moron before taking his criticism to the next level, starting at the 12:10 mark of the video below.
"Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown, and it's baffling to me. He could never be you. You know why he could never be you? Because he never done it. You go up here acting like him. You don't have to do that, buddy. You played! You did it! Go talk about it. or can you not? I'd hope that you can. With all these hot takes that you make, you should be able to. You don't have to act like that, my man. You go from being enforcer to c--n. How does that happen? At least you acted like an enforcer, I didn't really ever take you for one."
Perkins quickly caught wind of the comments and posted his response on his own Twitter account. He did not mince words.
"Hey Draymond, you good? The f--k wrong with you? Didn't you just win your fourth championship? What the f--k you worried about me for? What, you mad? You mad because I'm doing it my way and it happens to work? I'm doing it my way. I ain't got to do it your way. I'm doing it my way. But look. Forget the old media. Forget the new media. I'm going to stand by the old law. And the old law says all that disrespect and all that ho s--t of calling someone a 'c--', man you got me f---ed up.
We all know you're all bark and no bite. We know this. The NBA brothers know this. A lot of them that's talking behind your back, the whispers, they know this. They know you're not going to do nothing. This is proven. This is facts. Stop with all the tough talk. You can talk about me as an ESPN analyst, you can talk about my takes, you can talk about anything you want to do, I don't give a f--k about that. But what you're not going to do is disrespect me and call me no 'motherf--king c---."
It's not the first time the two have clashed but this is the most serious incident yet.
UPDATE: As you can see, Perkins deleted his video response to Green and tweeted out this statement.