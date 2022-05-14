Draymond Green and Kendrick Perkins Escalate Feud By Insulting Each Other's Looks
The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 110-96. Draymond Green scored a playoff-high 14 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 8 assists. After the game he the opportunity respond to some recent comments made by ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. Green called him an "ogre."
"But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. 'Anybody could make that pass.' You make that pass. We'd love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I'm talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y'all that don't know. I'm never duckin' no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies' towels say, I don't duck smoke. 'Anybody could make that pass.' You couldn't, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do."
Perk then got on Twitter to respond to Green saying, "Man, you ain't handsome. You damn sure ain't cute." Perkins then clarified his original remarks saying that Green wasn't aggressive like the Draymond of old.
It seems the current players like Perk's commentary even less than they like Skip Bayless's. Carry on, indeed.