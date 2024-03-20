Draymond Green Is 'a Little Upset' LeBron Started a Podcast With JJ Redick
It's called podcasting and someone you love might be recording one right now. That's something that Draymond Green recently learned when it was announced that his good friend LeBron James was starting a podcast with ESPN's JJ Redick. The news left Green to deal with the fact that rather than come on his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, LeBron chose to start his own podcast with Redick. Not to be confused with Redick's other podcast, The Old Man and the Three, or James' very podcast-y The Shop, which is so podcast-y that it can actually be found in podcast form wherever podcasts are downloaded.
What the hell was I talking about? Oh, yeah, Draymond Green is "a little upset" that LeBron James is doing a[nother] podcast before appearing on his own.
"I must say I am a little upset that LeBron James is like going on a podcast and he still hasn't been on the Draymond Green Show. But when it's your own thing you kind of can't say anything so I guess I'll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later."
Draymond and LeBron have a long history and their friendship was able to survive a nut punch in the NBA Finals, so a silly little podcast appearance won't really drive a wedge between them. Right? Or is possible that this the new normal and we could be looking at the start of a new podcast beef?
There's seemingly a new podcast launched every week featuring a current or retired NBA player. And this wouldn't be the first time we've seen a podcast-centric basketball beef. Anyone who has watched basketball during the internet era knows that there are at least whispers that most, if not all, professional athlete feuds have to do with women or money. Could podcasts actually become the third heat that keeps the content mill churning out spicy... content?
It sounds silly, but it's a situation that deserves monitoring. I mean, why didn't LeBron ask Draymond to do a podcast? Hmm? If everyone is a business, then it's all competition. Every new podcast is a threat to every existing podcast. There are only so many hours in a day and there is an unlimited supply of podcasts. Choices are being made. Sides drawn. Podcasts announced. Be careful out there.