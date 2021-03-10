Draymond Green Continues Media Audition by Appearing on 'First Take' to Defend Steph Curry's Legacy
By Liam McKeone | Mar 10, 2021, 3:12 PM EST
Draymond Green is in the midst of a very Draymond Green season with the Golden State Warriors. The 31-year-old is averaging 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a career-high 8.6 assists per game while playing his standard stellar defense. He's also in the early stages of auditioning for a post-playing days media career, impressing audience members and media pundits alike with appearances on Inside The NBA and the occasional ESPN show.
Green's basketball intelligence shines in those instances and he can break down the game succinctly in easy-to-understand ways. Using that, he can back up his bolder takes and certainly has enough on-camera charisma to find himself a job in the analysis industry after he's done if he so desires. Green continued his year-long media tour today when he appeared on First Take and really checked all the boxes we've come to expect from the individuals on our screens on those shows.
First, he stands up for Steph Curry's legacy, criticizing anyone who tries to sum up a player like Curry based on a game or a season. He broke out "most ridiculous" as his preferred adjective and noted that people simply do not understand the concept of legacy. A classic player-turned-analyst angle. Then he complained about social media today, where everyone is eager to celebrate the demise of a team or player based on one bad stretch in a long season before the playoffs are even on the horizon. Green tops it all off by ambiguously referring to analytics as "these crazy stats" that people conjure up. It was a masterful performance.
The one place Green backed off a bit was refusing to definitively say if the Nets' Big 3 is the most talented offensive team of all-time. The implication was that Brooklyn's star trio is better than Green's Golden State teammates during the franchise's dynasty run. He merely said that he feels it's a very subjective topic after praising each of the stars individually. It made sense because Green is still playing and doesn't want to give the very show he's on fuel for the content machine. A heady play, but subjectivity is something that does not exist in the hot take game these days.
There's some room for improvement. I'm sure he'll get there. First, he has the season to finish up as the Warriors attempt to make a playoff push.