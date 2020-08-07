Draymond Green Finally Got to Confront Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA'
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 07 2020
Draymond Green was a guest on Friday's edition of TNT's Inside the NBA and that gave him a chance to finally address his ongoing beef with Charles Barkley live on the air. Apparently, the two don't seem to be taking it too seriously.
Back in January, Barkley took a shot at Green saying, "Draymond don't talk as much since he's averaging a triple single." Ouch. Green responded by saying Barkley should stop before he takes his job, and threw in a jab about Chuck never winning a title. Barkley fired back saying Green was like "the least famous person in the boy band and he think's he's a star. And he's not. He's lucky to be in the boy band."
This feud felt pretty dang real.
Well, on Friday as Green was in studio for the show, everyone seemed cool with each other and willing to joke about it:
But their newfound friendship got tested a bit midway through the show when this happened:
Still, all-in-all it seemed to be squashed. It's good they can all have fun with this. Life is too short and too serious to take stuff like NBA-related feuds personally. Good for Draymond and Chuck for being able to laugh it all off.