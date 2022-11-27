Doug Edert Resurfaces at Bryant, Gets Slapped By Syracuse Player, Slaps Back, Runs Away
Remember Doug Edert? The mustachioed player who scored 20 for 15-seed St. Peter's in an upset of 2-seed Kentucky to help kick off an unlikely Elite Eight run? Well, he transfered to Bryant and they beat Syracuse, 73-72, on Saturday. Edert had three points in 11 minutes before he was ejected following an incident where he got slapped, slapped back and then ran for his life. Happy Slapsgiving.
Syraucse's Judah Mintz was called for a charge in the first half and gave Edert a very dismissive slap as he walked away from the pileup. Edert then slapped Mintz in the side of the head as he walked towards an official. That's when Syracuse big man John Bol Ajak gave chase and Edert retreated. By the time everyone calmed down, Edert and Mintz were both ejected.
Bryant would go on to win and improve to 5-1, their best ever start as a Division I program. Edert is averaging 9.8 points per game and making 41% of his three-pointers this season. No word on whether he's started eating sandwiches since he transfered.