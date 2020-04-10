Donovan Mitchell is Being Hypocritical if Continued Beef With Rudy Gobert is True
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 10 2020
A report came out today suggesting Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is still mad at teammate Rudy Gobert for being flippant about COVID-19 and ultimately giving Mitchell the disease.
In case you don't remember, Gobert infamously joked about coronavirus not being a big deal during a press conference and touched reporters' phones and tape recorders on his way out. He also was reportedly hugging teammates and joking about the virus in the locker room. Soon after, Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA season was suspended because of it and ultimately Mitchell tested positive too.
It was a stupid decision to be sure and Gobert has since apologized for his actions. That doesn't change the fact that he put countless people in harm's way because of his actions and Mitchell, and the other people who were exposed, have every right to feel some animosity toward Gobert. However, saying the relationship "isn't salvageable" seems a bit hypocritical considering Mitchell was joking with fans about coronavirus the same day the NBA season was canceled, which was after Gobert's regrettable press conference.
The fact is many people weren't taking the disease seriously at the time, Mitchell included. Of course, looking back everyone who did joke around about it looks stupid, but Gobert wasn't the only one and acting like he was, and therefore being so mad at him that you won't even try and mend the relationship when there's video proof you were in the same boat as him, is misguided.