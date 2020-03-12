NBA Season Suspended Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11 2020
The NBA will not have to make a decision about whether to play in arenas without fans. The league has suspended the 2019-2020 season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier this week Gobert dismissed concerns about the virus and made it a point to touch all the media microphones after talking to the press on Monday. Here is video of the incident.
Assuming Gobert, a young, healthy individual, makes a full recovery, the league office will have something to say to him when the season resumes.