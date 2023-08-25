Donald Trump's Self-Reported Weight Is 215. People Aren't Buying It.
Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday to be booked on more than a dozen charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. We've already seen his mugshot, but as part of his booking, Trump was asked his height and weight, his answers were hilarious. And the Internet isn't buying it.
Here's the official booking record including Trump's "self reported" height and weight:
Yeah, that's right, Donald Trump says he's 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. People went nuts when reading that because, let's be real, it's objectively hilarious.
Here's a very recent photo of Trump:
And here is a list of NFL players who are at or around 215 pounds:
Here are some of the best replies to Trump's height:
I mean, regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, we all know Donald Trump hasn't been 215 pounds since like 1975. It do think it's hilarious he self-reported that with a straight face.