Jerry Nadler Dropped a Supercut of Donald Trump Gaffes to Defend Joe Biden
By Kyle Koster
Special counsel Robert Hur is testifying about the Biden classified documents probe in front of the House Judiciary Committee this morning, where he is encountering some resistance from Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top-ranking Democrat of the group.
When Hur released the 388-page document last month he wrote, “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”
President Joe Biden is 81-years-old and that seems to be one of the biggest issues of the upcoming election. Nadler, in an attempt to point out that former President Donald Trump is also no spring chicken, dropped a supercut of the presumptive Republican nominee's gaffes.
"[Biden] probably committed a verbal slip or two during the interview, and I’m not sure any of that matters, because when the interview was over, Mr. Hur completely exonerated president Biden," Nadler said. "And then there is Donald Trump. What kind of man bungles not one, but dozens of opportunities to avoid criminal liability? What does that say about his mental state? Here, too, the record speaks for itself."
So there you have it. It's a Cognitive Decline-off for the most powerful job in the world. Months and months of one side trying to point out The Other Guy is more lost than Their Guy. Stay hydrated.