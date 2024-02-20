CNN's MJ Lee: Biden Campaign to Highlight 'Crazy Sh-t' Donald Trump Says
The 2024 Presidential Election is about nine months away, but let's be honest, it's been election seasons for the last eight years at this point so you really shouldn't be shocked by anything you see or hear on television. Like when CNN senior White House correspondent MJ Lee says "crazy shit" during a live hit from outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday.
"We are told that the thrust of the President's direction is to significantly ramp up the campaign's efforts to highlight the crazy shit that Trump says in public."
Biden has been a fairly successful politician for about half a century now so if he thinks alerting everyone to the stuff Donald Trump keeps saying is the way to go, he might be right. And Trump certainly says a lot of stuff that could qualify. We mostly focus on the funnier things, but there's plenty of stuff about being a dictator on day one and praising people like Vladimir Putin on a regular basis who some people might find a bit troubling if they actually thought about it.
Plus, Trump has also taken to calling Biden crazy lately so it's clearly a strategy being employed by both sides.