Donald Trump Has Discovered That U-S Spells 'Us'
Donald Trump was campaigning in Derry, New Hampshire on Monday, where he gave his latest speech. As usual it was a free-flowing conversation that occassionally touched on mature subjects. In this case that meant talking about the discovery that U.S. and us are both spelled using the same letters. He also revealed the true reason so many people come to see him speak - he's handsome.
"I'm for us. I'm for us. You know how you spell us, right? You spell us, U-S. I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that before? I just picked that up. Couple of days I'm reading and it said US. And I said, you know, you think about it, US equals U-S. Isn't that... Now if we say something genius, they'll never say it. You know we get 25, 30, 40, 50, 80 thousand, a hundred thousand people at speeches. They've never said Trump is a great speaker. Never said, I've never heard it. I said to my people, do you think they'll ever acknowledge, I must be doing OK. Except I'm a very handsome person so I guess a lot of you want to see. They want to sit and look at me. Like a beauty pageant. No, it's amazing."
The profound discovery belongs on a motivational pillow alongside Kimbo Slice's realization that the enemy was the inner me.
While Donald Trump and Kimbo Slice don't share many similar traits, they are both incredibly interesting, entertaining, larger than life characters, which is what made people so keen to follow their every move in the first place. People love a spectacle and Trump is that.