Donald Trump Thinks Jesus Christ Is Only Person Who Can Be Speaker of the House
During an appearance in New Hampshire on Monday, Donald Trump weighed in on the Republican House speaker race. He claimed to have talked to the contenders, then claimed it would be difficult for anyone to win the job. In fact, he said only one candidate had a real chance. That man? Jesus Christ.
Check this out:
Given the currently makeup of House Republicans, I could actually see some pitfalls for Jesus in the voting. Keeping that 221-person conference on the same page is like herding feral cats. Just how dedicated would Jesus be to American ideals when he wasn't actually born in America? It's a question many are asking.
At this point nine candidates have emerged in the race to be speaker -- not including Christ -- and Tom Emmer of Minnesota seems to be the current favorite, despite plenty of pushback from Trump's wing of the party. Emmer voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election and the far right hasn't forgiven him for it.