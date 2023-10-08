Donald Trump Touts Hannibal Lecter Endorsement, Brags He Has a Better Body Than Joe Biden During Iowa Speeches
Donald Trump returned to Iowa for the weekend as Republicans are still refusing to leave the state for anything less than a court appearance. After spending the week in court and complaining about how much people are saying his golf course / home is worth he was back on the campaign trail making multiple speeches on Saturday.
While speaking in Waterloo, Trump touched on Joe Biden's recent trip to the beach. And by recent I mean the end of July. Trump declared that he has a better body than Biden, but he doesn't know if he wants to expose it to sun and surf. "This is the worst consultant in politics that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit, right? No, he spends so much time at the beach. You know, how do you do that? I have a much better body than him."
Trump also took the opportunity to double-down on his claim that people need to show ID to go grocery shopping.
At his next stop Trump started talking about Hannibal Lecter and asked the crowd if anyone had seen the 1991 Best Picture winner, Silence of the Lambs. Apparently at one point "Hannibal Lecter" said, "I love Donald Trump." It's unclear which actor who portrayed Lecter that said that.
A few moments later Trump circled back to the Biden at the beach subject from earlier in the day. This time calling out Biden for being at the beach in the middle of the work week while proclaiming that he had worked hard as president.
It's only estimated that Trump spent a quarter of his time in office at the golf course.