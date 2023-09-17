Donald Trump Says You Need ID to Buy Bread
Donald Trump, champion of the common man, claimed that you need identification to purchase bread in a speech on Friday night. Speaking at the Concerned Women for America’s National Summit, Trump first said you needed voter ID to buy bread before backing off that claim and saying you just needed ID.
"You know you have voter ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have everything you have pictures."
FACT CHECK: FALSE.
Most people know that you need ID to buy things like alcohol, tobacco, fireworks or even eggs if it's getting close to Halloween, but bread is generally considered appropriate for all audiences. Even if you have a gluten allergy, you can just walk right into any grocery store in America and purchase a loaf of bread and no one will be the wiser. It doesn't matter if you're a child or an adult or anywhere in between. They're selling bread to people of all ages all over the country without any proof of identity.
The truth is, all you knead to get bread is some dough. It's called making sandwiches and your kids may be doing it right now.