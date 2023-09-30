Donald Trump: Forest Fires Can Be Stopped By Dampening Floors With Water
Donald Trump is talking again, and usually when that happens something fascinating comes out of it. Friday was no exception as the former president had opinions about forest management. Like his suggestion that California should "clean your floors, clean your forests" this one didn't make a whole lot of sense either.
While discussing devastating wildfires, Trump claimed, "We can actually dampen our forests with water that costs us nothing that will come pouring down. If you had dampened floors, you wouldn't have forest fires."
What the hell is he talking about?
Anyway here's the clip:
Is he talking about rain? Does he thinks states can push a button to make it rain? I'm truly at a loss. And how did people clap after that. I think my body would have been so paralyzed by trying to break that all down in my brain I wouldn't have been able to move.
I'm not going to try to figure out what is going on in his mind. The U.S. is experiencing a ton of disasters lately, not only fires but floods, hurricanes, the first day of the Ryder Cup, etc. But yeah, "dampening" forests should help.