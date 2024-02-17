Donald Trump Claims New York Will Be 'Gone' If $355 Million Fraud Verdict Isn't Overturned
Donald Trump had a rough one on Friday as Judge Arthur Engoron hit him with a $355 million fine for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties. The civil judgement was massive and also bars Trump for running a business in the state of New York for three years. As he is wont to do, Trump lashed out at the ruling after he left the court room.
While speaking to the press after the judgement had been passed, Trump made a number of claims, including that he'd win on appeal. But he said that if he didn't New York state would be "gone" because people would leave.
Here's video:
The citizens of New York survived 9/11 and COVID and got over those, I'm pretty sure they'll survive a court fining a rich guy for defrauding people. Just a hunch.
In the span of a few weeks, Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, and $355 million for fraud. Not a great stretch for the former president, who is still the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.