The Dolphins' Tablets Are Freezing On The Sidelines In Brutal Temperatures
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are playing in one of the coldest games in NFL history Saturday night and the weather is obviously having an impact on the field. Apparently it's having a big impact on the sideline as well. The Dolphins' are having issues using their tablets in the -4 degree temperatures.
Here's a shot of it on the sidelines:
Man, it's a long way from South Beach to Kansas City in January.
The NFL's teams use Microsoft Surface tablets on the sidelines and it's not recommended to expose them to temperatures below freezing. So, yeah, that's not great.
The Chiefs lead the Dolphins 16-7 at halftime. Players on both teams are having issues catching passes and securing the ball. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes have struggled on several throws as well. Taylor Swift is in the stadium and looking bundled up as well. Everything about this game looks miserable.