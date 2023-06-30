Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose Among Latest High-Profile ESPN Layoffs
Rose and Van Gundy have been integral parts of ESPN's NBA coverage since 2007.
ESPN has gone through another round of layoffs. This time focusing on high-profile personalities including Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose. As the news began to trickle out on the eve of a long holiday weekend, ESPN posted an official statement about what they're calling a "Public-Facing Commentator Exercise." Via ESPN Press Room:
“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”
The New York Post was the first to report that Van Gundy and Rose were among the cuts. Van Gundy had been at ESPN since 2007. He most recently worked the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson earlier this month.
Rose had also been at ESPN since retiring in 2007. He was an analyst on SportsCenter before he became a part of the NBA Countdown crew. He also worked with Bill Simmons at Grantland and co-hosted a podcast and radio show with Dave Jacoby.
We will update as more names come out.
LaPhonso Ellis, who had been covering college basketball at ESPN since 2009, has been let go according to Front Office Sports.
The New York Post is reporting that Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson have been laid off. Keyshawn, JWill & Max had been on ESPN since 2020. Kellerman previously sat opposite Stephen A. Smith on First Take along with a number of other roles.
Baseball reporter Joon Lee announced he is one of the layoffs.
Suzy Kolber has also been let go after 27 years at the company.
Steve Young is out after 22 years with the company.
SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer is being let go.
NFL draft expert Todd McShay has been let go.