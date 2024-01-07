Did the Vikings Do Amon-Ra St. Brown Dirty?
By Kyle Koster
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings to tie their franchise record with 12 wins. If both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys lose to inferior NFC East competition during the late window, then playing all the starters was all part of Dan Campbell's masterplan to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC. If not, then the cost surely will outweigh the gain after Sam LaPorta went down with an injury that could potentially keep him out of any playoff plans.
In addition to LaPorta, wide receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond went down with a serious-looking injury and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was noticably uncomfortable after an unusual looking sequence in the third quarter. Vikings lineman Harrison Phillips may or may not have done something nefarious with his knee and body weight near St. Brown's lower abdomen.
St. Brown would stay in the game and catch a 70-yard touchdown pass so it doesn't sound like anything serious. Still, it's not every day you hear a player allege outright dirty behavior out there. Some decent bad blood these teams, who sadly won't get a chance to play a third time with everything on the line.