Two Lions Players Almost Got Into a Shoving Match With Each Other on the Bears Sideline
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears met in Week 14 for the second time in less than a month. And for the second time the Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. With Chicago players fighting for their jobs and the Lions fighting for the top seed in the NFC, things got chippy early between the longtime NFC North rivals.
Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone pushed Darnell Mooney out of bounds after a near-interception and then a shoving match broke out on the Chicago sideline. Multiple Bears players wanted to have a word with Anzalone and Kerby Joseph stepped in to try and save his teammate. That's when he accidentally shoved Anzalone and the two Lions defenders ended up tangled in the middle of a bunch of Bears. Luckily they got out of there safely.
For a moment there it looked like Anzalone and Joseph were actually going to get into it, which probably makes perfect sense to frustrated Detroit fans. This felt like a team of destiny lately, but the grumblings have gotting louder lately even though they've only lost three times the entire season. Some fan bases are just never satisfied, but that's just life in the NFL. It's something Dan Campbell must be used to after all those years of nonstop success.