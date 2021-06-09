Deshaun Watson Wants Trade to Broncos According to Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson
In today's installment of Former Teammate Gives Insight Into Disgruntled QB's Mindset, former Houston Texan and current Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson told the world that Deshaun Watson wants to be a Bronco ASAP.
Jackson appeared on Aqib Talib's Catchin' Fades podcast to discuss the situation. To briefly recap, news that Watson wanted a trade leaked soon after the end of a terrible regular season for Houston. Then, nearly two dozen women filed civil suits against the superstar quarterback accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault during massage sessions, which Watson has denied.
That situation has yet to be resolved, and until it is, Watson will remain a member of the Texans. There is a strong possibility that Watson is suspended after all of this, which would push a trade timeline back even further. And none of that is to mention many teams might be out of the running in a potential trade after his legal issues.
But if Watson does eventually get traded, he wants to go to Denver, as he allegedly told Jackson.
Jackson spent the first eight years of his career in Houston and played with Watson from 2018-2019. He's spent the last two seasons in Denver and is under contract to suit up for the Broncos again in 2021. So he does have some skin in the game here as far as how he would personally benefit from spreading rumors that Watson wants to go to the Broncos.
I do have one question: why does every star quarterback reportedly want to go to the Broncos? First we heard that they were on the short list of teams Aaron Rodgers would accept a trade to. Now it's Watson telling a current member of the organization to tell his bosses to come get him. It's honestly baffling.
Denver has a good core of young receivers, but they haven't proven anything. We're long past the days of the old No Fly Zone defense, even if Von Miller is still around and has a great counterpart across the line in Bradley Chubb. The Broncos have not been anything resembling good since their Super Bowl win in 2015. Sure, they haven't had a good quarterback, but that is merely one of many issues. Denver is an awesome place to live, but they also play in the AFC West with the Chiefs. It's confusing.
Anyway. A Watson trade isn't coming anytime soon. In fact, it may be a year until we hear any movement on that front if the legal issues carry over into the regular season or Watson gets hit with a big suspension. But if and when that time does come, we now know his first choice.