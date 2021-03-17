Deshaun Watson Denies Lawsuit Allegations
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 17, 2021, 10:30 AM EDT
A Houston-based lawyer and former mayoral candidate named Tony Buzbee wrote yesterday on social media that a client of his has filed a lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The accusations are vague with Buzbee's primary indictment being, "Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with."
Watson responded to the allegations on social media, denying any wrongdoing and vowing, "I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect." He also accuses Buzbee of seeking a six-figure settlement deal, a demand Watson denied.
It is unclear what Watson is being accused of or what the formal lawsuit alleges.
Watson has been the subject of trade talks this offseason but thus far nothing has come of them. He has formally requested a trade from the Texans because of issues with team executives. The Texans have steadfastly maintained they do not intend to trade Watson. With free agency in full swing and the NFL draft in just over a month, that storyline is still developing.
UPDATE: The Texans released the below statement on the allegation.