Deshaun Watson Isn't Prioritizing Going to the New York Jets
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 3, 2021, 8:28 PM EST
Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans but a heavily-rumored destination may not be where he wants to end up. Despite early suggestions, Watson reportedly isn't prioritizing a move to the New York Jets.
This comes via a report from SNY's NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano, who says the Jets may not be Watson's first choice. Why is that important? Because the 25-year-old quarterback has a full no-trade clause.
Here's where we have to give credit to Matt Miller, who was on this story more than a week ago but his reported was largely ignored:
Vacchiano's report does say the Jets might be on Watson's list of potential destinations but that he isn't prioritizing a move to the Big Apple. He points out that the Miami Dolphins might be a more attractive destination to the quarterback.
Everyone has connected Watson to the Jets due to the franchise's wealth of draft assets and cap space, plus their unsettled quarterback situation. Watson also has a fondness for new Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Those are certainly dots that are easily connected, but none of it means he wants to go to New York.
We'll see what happens with Watson over the next few weeks. It's fairly obvious his relationship with the Texans is not fixable. Owner Cal McNair burned those bridges and they won't be rebuilt any time soon. Now the only question is where the star quarterback will end up.
If Watson isn't prioritizing a move to New York, then it opens up a whole host of possible trade scenarios.