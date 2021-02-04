Brett Favre's Comments on Deshaun Watson Are Dripping With Hypocrisy
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 3, 2021, 7:47 PM EST
Brett Favre opened his big, dumb mouth this week to say he thinks Deshaun Watson makes too much money to voice an opinion about the franchise he pays for. The implication was that Watson shouldn't demand a trade from the Houston Texans. Favre implied that he's an old school guy and that players should honor their contracts. Which is pretty funny, because he's the same guy who forced his way off the Green Bay Packers in 2008.
Favre had the following to say to Minty Bets of Yahoo! Sports about Watson's situation:
"I'm kind of old school. I think you know, you play, you get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. Again I think it's a different day and time, and it'll be interesting to see how the organization handles it."
I don't think Favre was being malicious with his comments here, I think he's just trying to say he thinks a player should ride out the good and bad times with the franchise he's contracted to. He believes players should show loyalty to the franchises that pay them. That's a completely fair point. The problem is, Favre definitely shouldn't be the guy making it.
Back when he was going through his "will he retire?" phase, Favre held the entire Packers organization hostage for multiple offseasons. He mercifully announced his retirement on March 4, 2008, allowing Green Bay to moved on and prepare for a future with Aaron Rodgers under center. Then a few months later Favre changed his mind and decided to come out of retirement, forcing a showdown between team and player. In August, the Packers were basically shoved headlong into trading him to the New York Jets for a conditional fourth-round pick.
Favre put the Packers in a position where he knew they would have to trade him. In essence, he forced a trade, exactly what Watson is attempting to do. Following one season with the Jets, Favre signed with Green Bay's division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, and played there for two seasons. So much for loyalty to the team that paid him, huh?
While you could agree with the idea that players shouldn't just bolt when things go bad, Watson's situation is complicated. He's not just asking out because the Texans are a losing team with a poorly-constructed roster. There are numerous reports that owner Cal McNair has broken promises to his star quarterback. Hell, McNair has admitted as much. So this isn't just the case of a star quarterback deciding he wants to play somewhere else because things are rough on the field.
Favre thinks Watson should just ride things out in Houston. He's wrong. At this point there's so much distrust that there's no way the relationship can be mended.
Watson is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and should get out while he can, lest he waste his career being miserable. Favre once did the same thing he's now critical of.