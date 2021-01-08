Deshaun Watson Isn't Returning Calls From the Houston Texans' Front Office
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 7, 2021, 7:52 PM EST
Deshaun Watson is not happy with the Houston Texans. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting the franchise quarterback is not returning the call from team brass over the last few days.
It appears Texans owner Cal McNair told Watson he'd be involved in the team's search for a new general manager and coach. He informed the 25-year-old he'd be a part of the process and could provide feedback. Then McNair did neither before hiring Nick Caserio as the team's general manager.
So the front office has ticked off its star player, who is now not communicating with the team:
This isn't good. The franchise is rapidly steering itself into the tank. J.J. Watt seems to want out, DeAndre Hopkins was traded away for peanuts and now Watson is upset. So yeah, things are falling apart in Houston.
McNair deserves this. He allowed Bill O'Brien to coach the team way too long, and installed him as general manager where he screwed up a loaded roster. He's also bizarrely elevated former team chaplain Jack Easterby to a position of power. None of those moves were sane or smart.
Hell, maybe the Texans should just try to trade Watson for the top pick, or ship him to any number of other spots.