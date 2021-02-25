Deshaun Watson Still Wants the Houston Texans to Trade Him
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 25, 2021, 4:09 PM EST
Deshaun Watson's stance hasn't changed. He still wants the Houston Texans to trade him. Despite Texans general manager Nick Caserio letting the rest of the NFL know Watson isn't for sale, the three-time Pro Bowler still wants out.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has the latest report:
This news comes after several reports that the Texans aren't even taking calls on Watson's availability. It doesn't seem their stance is some kind of posturing to drive up the price, they legitimately aren't positioning themselves to trade him. It's a bizarre stance given Watson's desire to play elsewhere.
As we've discussed before, the Texans are currently bottoming out. A few years ago they had a loaded roster with three stars in DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson. They alienated all three. Hopkins was moved in an awful, lopsided trade, Watt was released and now Watson wants out.
The downfall of the franchise can be directly tied to owner Cal McNair's decision to give Jack Easterby immense power. Easterby is now overseeing football operations despite a background as a chaplain and "character coach" before essentially taking over Houston's front office. Since his takeover in 2019, things have fallen apart.
Watson is a 25-year-old franchise quarterback locked in to a long-term deal, so I get why Caserio, Easterby and the rest of the front office don't want to move him. But they're only delaying the inevitable. Watson is dug in, and McNair lying to him about being involved in the team's general manager and head coaching searches was likely the last straw.
The Texans will eventually have to trade Watson. This relationship is not going to be mended.