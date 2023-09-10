Struggling Deshaun Watson Booed By Browns Fans
By Kyle Koster
Deshaun Watson continued to look quite a bit rusty during the Cleveland Browns' opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, completing only half of his first 14 passes for 56 yards. The home fans are growing a bit restless with the situation, even though they are enjoying a 3-0 lead over their instate rivals. After a particularly egregious miss in the direction of Amari Cooper the boo birds came out and came out with some significant force.
Now, it's Week 1 and it's not even halftime. But on the other hand you simply cannot make a fanbase wait for nine months for meaningful football and then serve them something unsatisfying without drawing their ire.
It could be worse, though. In Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett racked up all of nine yards on his first nine attempts and his team has one total yard of offense. Baker Mayfield's debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has generated 35 passing yards on 13 attempts. They say the defenses are ahead of the offenses early but no one wants to deal with pesky generalizations when they could simply boo.