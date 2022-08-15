Deshaun Watson Situation Already Has the Browns Suffering From Cleveland Brain
Deshaun Watson was booed during his first game as the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Jacksonville Jaguars fans let Watson and the Browns have it on Friday night. This was hours after Watson, for the first time, admitted that maybe he had done something wrong by giving a vague apology to "all of the women that I have impacted."
"Look, I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."
So he is sorry and he did settle and he's definitely going to be suspended for some amount of time. Luckily, his teammates are going to use this as a rallying cry. Browns guard Joel Bitonio said that this was the latest case of "Cleveland against the world."
Yes, Cleveland against the world. And the plaintiffs. It's going to be embarrassing to see what other usual broad football cliches get applied to the Watson situation as the Browns deal with their very rich quarterback leaving the team and returning at some point this season. Imagine the bulletin board material. The haters and doubters! The people who don't think Watson should be allowed to play at all!