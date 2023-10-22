Deshaun Watson Was Benched During the Browns Game Against the Indianapolis Colts
Deshaun Watson has been benched after less than a half against the Indianapolis Colts. Watson completed 1-of-5 passes for five yards and threw an interception. He left the game after taking a hard fall, got checked out in the concussion tent and was cleared to return, but he never did. Instead, PJ Walker entered and remained in the game as the Browns somehow closed out the half with a 24-21 lead.
The prevailing theory right now is that his shoulder is bothering him. Apparently it was good enough to start, but not good enough to withstand actual football. And the numbers backed that up before he hit his head.
This was Watson's first action since September 24th. He had apparently been medically cleared to play before this week, but the team was incredibly quiet about what is going on with his shoulder. The team had still not given the broadcast any idea what was going on as they headed into halftime.
As a reminder the Browns gave a fully guaranteed bazillion dollar contract when they acquired him from the Houston Texans. And now they have an injury-plagued quarterback who has not shown a single sign of being the player he was before he had all those off-field issues in Houston.