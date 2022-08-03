NFL Wants Deshaun Watson Suspended Indefinitely on Appeal
Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first six games of the NFL season last week. The NFL has now appealed that ruling and is aiming for much stiffer penalties. Reports claim the league wants Watson suspended indefinitely, or for a minimum of one year, plus a significant fine.
Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by dozens of women and sat out the entire 2021 season as a member of the Houston Texans. He has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns and signed a five-year, $230 million contract. Reaction to the 26-year-old's relatively light suspension was not positive, given the seriousness and sheer number of accusations levied against him.
Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued the ruling and faced some backlash for her reasoning. Now, the appeal of that ruling can be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or a person of his choosing.
Given the backlash to Robinson's ruling, it's hard to believe the appeal won't lead to a more significant penalty.