Derrick Henry Furious on the Sideline After Getting Stopped on the Goal Line
The Tennessee Titans had an 18-play drive in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The drive lasted 10 minutes and went 61 yards before Derrick Henry was tackled on 4th and one inside the five. Henry was furious when he got back to the bench as he hit the bench and screamed.
The Titans would force the Packers to go three-and-out on ensuing posession and then Henry scored on the following posession so the frustration did not last forever. Henry finished the first half with 17 carries for 48 yards and that touchdown.
The Titans took a 14-6 lead into halftime.