How to Watch 'Thursday Night Football': Packers vs. Titans
On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers will kick off Week 11 of the NFL season by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about watching the matchup.
Who Plays on Thursday Night Football Tonight, November 17?
MATCHUP: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
LOCATION: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tonight's Thursday Night Football game is fairly important for both sides. The Packers have struggled this season in just about every area of the game but their epic comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 saved their season. At 3-6, Green Bay is still in the playoff hunt and badly needs this home win to keep the momentum going. The Titans, meanwhile, have put forth their usually scrappy effort every week but injuries have made it hard to build anything consistent. Mike Vrabel has his team sitting at 6-3 and the driver's seat for the AFC South division title. If the Titans want to prove to everybody they're more than merely annual playoff losers, winning against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field is a great place to start.
What Time is the Thursday Night Football Game Tonight?
DATE: November 17, 2022
TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET
Tonight's game will be broadcast by Amazon Prime and all their alternate casts. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcers for the matchup at Lambeau Field.
What Channel is Thursday Night Football on Tonight?
GAME: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
TV CHANNEL: Amazon Prime Video
ANNOUNCERS: Al Michaels (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
LIVE STREAM: Amazon Prime Video
NFL Live Stream For Packers vs. Titans
Thursday Night Football is broadcast by Amazon Prime and you can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime offers several alternate casts accessible via the same platform.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Packers Have This Year?
The Packers were expected to be very good again this year and have Aaron Rodgers, reigning two-time MVP, on their roster so they got five primetime games this year. While the Packers have actually been bad for much of the year their first two primetime games were fairly entertaining. They play again next week on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and their final primetime game will come against the Rams in Week 15, which will probably be a snoozer.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Titans Have This Year?
The Titans were given four primetime games this season. Tonight's game will be the third of those four. They got hosed against the Bills in Week 2 before battling the Chiefs to a draw in Week 6. Tennessee's final primetime game will come against the Dallas Cowboys, also on Thursday Night Football, on December 29.
Last Time the Packers Won on Thursday Night Football
The Packers won their Thursday Night Football matchup in 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals, 24-21. Aaron Rodgers threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns while AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones led the team in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.
Last Time the Titans Won on Thursday Night Football
The Titans also won their Thursday Night Football matchup in 2021, taking down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. Ryan Tannehill threw for 209 yards and the since-traded A.J. Brown was on the receiving end of 145 of those yards.
Packers vs. Titans History
Unsurprisingly, there isn't a ton of history between these two franchises. They play in opposite conferences so during the regular season they only play each other once every four years. The additional game on the schedule (added in 2021) means there will be more opportunities for the two sides to square off but those additional games are chosen at the NFL's discretion and the Titans are not the ratings monsters that the Packers are. All that said, the Titans lead the all-time series, 7-6, which dates back to the days when the Titans were the Houston Oilers.